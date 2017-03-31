4-H’ers test dairy savvy at state quiz bowl

× Expand Pat Kirby Achieving the highest scores in the Senior Division at the State 4-H Dairy Quiz Bowl, March 18 in Burlington, were (left to right): Front Row: Seth Carson, Newbury (tenth); Dana Seward, East Wallingford (ninth); Chandra Stanley, Franklin (eighth); Cole Goodhue, Fairfield (seventh); Alexis Farr, Richmond (sixth). Back Row: Aislynn Farr, Richmond (first); Kennedy Moore, Reading (second); Elizabeth Menard, Fairfield (third); Hillary Mitchell, Morrisville (fourth); Calvin Seward, East Wallingford (fifth).

BURLINGTON — Weeks of study and practice paid off for four 4-H’ers who earned a spot on the state dairy quiz bowl team in statewide competition on March 18.

Aislynn Farr, Richmond; Kennedy Moore, Reading; Elizabeth Menard, Fairfield; and Hillary Mitchell, Morrisville; were the highest-scoring seniors (ages 14 and up) at the University of Vermont (UVM) Extension 4-H Dairy Quiz Bowl, held at UVM in Burlington. In addition to winning rosette ribbons, they will represent Vermont in 4-H quiz bowl competition this fall at Eastern States Exposition, West Springfield, Massachusetts, and the North American Invitational 4-H Dairy Quiz Bowl Contest, Louisville, Kentucky.

Quiz bowl includes several buzzer rounds of questions to test 4-H’ers on their dairy knowledge. To earn points, they need to quickly and accurately respond to questions about showing cattle, genetics, animal health and nutrition, the various breeds, milk production and quality and the dairy industry, among other topics. Final scores are tallied using results of a written test and oral question rounds.

Rounding out the top 10 in the senior division were, in order of placement, Calvin Seward, East Wallingford; Alexis Farr, Richmond; Cole Goodhue, Fairfield; Chandra Stanley, Franklin; Dana Seward, East Wallingford; and Seth Carson, Newbury. Calvin Seward and Cole Goodhue are the first and second alternates, respectively, for the state team. Although Alexis Farr placed sixth in the competition, earning her a spot as an alternate, she is too young to compete at the national level because her birthday falls after the cutoff date for eligibility.

Junior division winners, listed from first to last, were:

12- and 13-year-olds: Caroline Kirby, East Montpelier; Caleb Palazzo, Pomfret; Riley Cross, Reading; Roz Ahlmann, Lunenburg; Ethan Bessette, Richmond; Molly Callan, Enosburg Falls; Owen Seward, East Wallingford; Sadie Ellner, Morrisville; Charlie Haynes, East Montpelier; and Bailey Farrell, Shoreham.

10- and 11-year-olds: Zach Johnson, Tunbridge; Abby Carson, Newbury; Emma Seward, East Wallingford; Livi Russo, Lunenburg; Mackenzie Clark, Rutland; Emma Oliver, Bridport; Taggart Schrader, East Montpelier; Jeremy Cross, Reading; Sam Callan, Enosburg Falls; and Josie Cross, Reading.

8- and 9 year-olds: Christin Haynes, East Montpelier; Patty Bruce, East Wallingford; Jaymie Landon, West Pawlet; Duncan Schrader, East Montpelier; Calvin Almeida, Addison; Boden Callan, Enosburg Falls; and Ruby Hubbell, Shoreham.

The 4-H teen helpers for this event were Abagail Hurd, Hardwick; Maggie Kirby, East Montpelier; Bethany Orvis, Middlebury; and Levi Vaughan, East Thetford.

For more information about the 4-H dairy project, contact Wendy Sorrell at (802) 651-8343, ext. 513, or (800) 571-0668 (toll-free in Vermont).