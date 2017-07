× Expand Photo by Debora Wickart

4-H Club member Adele Biasini won two top awards at the annual Multi-County 4-H Dairy Show on July 9 at Shelburne Farms. Biasini won in the Supreme Champion of All Breeds and the Senior Fitting and Showmanship Championship. Averi Salley of Ferrisburgh was Junior Champion and Grand Champion in the Milking Short Horn category.