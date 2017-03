× Expand Photo by Amanda Turgeon Front row (from left): Kassidy Wyman, Cambridgeport; Betsy Coburn, Castleton; Dyani Jones, Jericho; Hailee Blades, Jeffersonville; Olivia Suker, Shrewsbury. Back row: Alexia Diaz, Rutland; Nicole Stewart, Bomoseen; Faith Ploof, Essex Junction; Callon Fish, Rutland; Courtney Bronson, Shoreham.

The top 10 winners in the Senior Division, ages 14 and older, show off their ribbons at the conclusion of the annual state 4-H Horse Quiz Bowl, March 11.