4-H Sheep Club tours farms throughout the state

× Expand Photo provided Five 4-H sheep club members visited a farm supply store and farm in Addison County as part of the State 4-H Sheep Educational Tour, March 25. They were: Front row--Caroline Hobbs, Hinesburg. Back row (from left)--Corinna Hobbs, Hinesburg; Max Crossman, Whitehall, New York (quizmaster); Cyrus Tyler, Richmond; and Raymond and Jarod Bushey, both from Addison.

BURLINGTON — Five Vermont 4-H’ers took part in the State 4-H Sheep Educational Tour, March 25, in Addison County.

Jarod and Raymond Bushey of Addison; Caroline and Corinna Hobbs, Hinesburg; and Cyrus Tyler, Richmond; participated in this University of Vermont (UVM) Extension 4-H event. The Bushey brothers are members of the Critter Creek 4-H club while the other 4-H’ers belong to the Hinesburg 4-H Club.

The day began with a behind-the-scenes tour of Depot Farm Supply in Leicester where the group learned about the business and observed how livestock feed is produced, packed and shipped. They also had a lesson on how to read feed bag labels and the various minerals and other components for a better understanding of the nutritional value of different feeds.

The next stop was SDG Farm in Whiting, owned by Jonathan and Janelle Ashley. The Ashleys raise Navajo-Churro and Soay sheep for meat, wool and starter flock sales as well as show. The 4-H’ers toured the farm to learn about these rare heritage breeds.

Following lunch, the sheep club members participated in a mini-quiz bowl at the farm, answering questions on sheep breeds, feeds, anatomy, flock health, lambing, sheep showmanship and marketing, among other topics. Max Crossman of Ewetopia Farm, a Cotswold sheep operation in Whitehall, New York, served as quizmaster.

The event was coordinated by Wendy Sorrell, UVM Extension 4-H livestock educator, and members of the State 4-H Sheep Committee. To learn more about the 4-H sheep program in Vermont, contact Sorrell at wendy.sorrell@uvm.edu or (802) 651-8343, ext. 513.