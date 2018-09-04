4-H students attending Big E for steer show

× Expand Photo by Allison Smith/UVM Extension 4-H Steer judge Jerry Courser waits as the 4-H teamsters line up their teams at a recent working steer show at the Connecticut Valley Fair. From left: Amanda Ferris, Krystin Skoda, Carrie Comstock, Kate and Kameron Gallant, Moriah Jellison, Olivia Hudson and Michael Hutchins.

BRADFORD | Three Vermont 4-H teamsters have qualified to compete in the youth working steer show at Eastern States Exposition, West Springfield, Mass., this month.

Two Hooves and Horns 4-H Club members, Amanda Ferris and Krystin Skoda and Backwoods Teamsters 4-H Club member Kate Gallant will be participating in the fitting and showing, cart class and stone boat contests at the Big E, Sept. 22-24.

To qualify, 4-Hers be 12 years old and must participate in all three contests in at least two of the three qualifying shows held this summer. They also must submit both their 4-H working steer project record book and 4-H member record book for evaluation prior to the third show. Eligibility is based on the individual’s overall point accumulation.

Qualifying shows were held at the Connecticut Valley Fair grounds in Bradford, Vt. The first show took place in conjunction with the annual Connecticut Valley Fair. Although the shows were open to all 4-H youths, only members of Vermont 4-H clubs were eligible for consideration for the Big E.

Other 4-Hers who participated in some or all of the Vermont working steer shows this summer were Carrie Comstock, Joey Ferris, Kameron Gallant, Olivia Hudson, Michael Hutchins, Tori Jellison and Megan Taylor.