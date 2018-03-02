4-Hers compete in steer quiz bowl

× Expand Photo by Amy Ferris Ten Vermont 4-Hers took part in the third annual State 4-H Working Steer Quiz Bowl in Berlin. They were: Front row (left to right): Joey Ferris, Megan Taylor, Alyson Ballou, Landon Campbell, and Amanda Ferris. Back row: Kameron Gallant, Carrie Comstock, Kate Gallant, Krystin Skoda, and Shawn Whitney.

MIDDLEBURY | Ten Vermont 4-Hers matched wits at the third annual State 4-H Working Steer Quiz Bowl last month.

The event took place at the University of Vermont (UVM) Extension office in Berlin. Competitors earned points for buzzing in with the correct answer although were not ranked as the competition, which was split into senior (14 and older) and junior (8-13) divisions, was intended as a fun learning experience.

The questions were prepared by a group of adult 4-H volunteers and covered a wide range of topics relating to 4-H and the working steer project, such as training and driving a team, feeds and nutrition, animal health and general bovine animal husbandry. Coordinator and quizmaster was Wendy Sorrell, UVM Extension 4-H livestock educator, who was assisted by Amy Ferris, an adult 4-H volunteer, who acted as scorekeeper.

The participants, who hailed from five 4-H clubs, included Backwoods Teamsters 4-H Club: Carrie Comstock, Kameron and Kate Gallant; Clever Clovers: Amanda and Joey Ferris, Green Mountain Teamsters 4-H Club: Landon Campbell, Shawn Whitney; Hooves and Horns Working Steer 4-H Club: Krystin Skoda, and Megan Taylor; and Northern Vermont Working Steer 4-H Club: Alyson Ballou.