A bittersweet look at a vanishing Vermont

RUTLAND | In 1958, Nigerian author Chinua Achebe wrote “Things Fall Apart”, the award-winning ethnic novel of societal change in pre- and post-colonial Africa. Now, when it comes to examining a similar kind of change across Vermont’s changing rural landscape, a new work to treasure is Peter Miller’s book, “Vanishing Vermonters: Loss of a Rural Culture” (Silver Print Press).

On Thursday, Feb. 22, at 6:30 p.m., Phoenix Books, located at 2 Center St. in downtown Rutland (across from the Rutland SHopping Plaza) will host Miller for a talk about his views of vanishing Vermonters.

Miller is a resident of Colbyville, Vt.

“Vanishing Vermonters: Loss of a Rural Culture”, is the newest and most important of Miller’s five, self-published books on his home state, according to his growing base of admirers.

In the course of preparing the book, Miller traveled around the Green Mountain State and recorded 23 Vermonters and how they cope living in one of the most expensive, most taxed states in the Union.

In just 168 pages, Miller’s text and 91 photographs tell a story of change, and not always for the better.

Miller said the idea for a new book started when he began receiving letters and emails after writing a short history of the changes he’d noticed while photographing Vermont between the years 1950 and 2013.

Miller has a celebrated career, having started in 1959 as a reporter for LIFE magazine. He left LIFE to move to his home state of Vermont where he became a freelance photographer and writer.

For two decades he was a contributing editor to Ski magazine and a freelance writer for the New York Times, Smithsonian and various travel magazines.

“In my other book ‘A Lifetime of Vermont People’, I wrote a history of Vermont as I saw it through the 60 years I have been documenting this state” Miller said. “People emailed me, dropped in, wrote letters. These are the rural Vermonters, the people who made this state what it is, who love the land, and they are upset that their home state is changing.”

Miller noted that many people blame these negative changes in Vermont on the move to gentrification brought on by newcomers from urban and suburban areas down country.