A day at Bourdeau Brothers: BBQ chicken, choppers and work horses

× 1 of 4 Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio Bourdeau Brothers’ guests registered for prizes, t-shirts, and caps. × 2 of 4 Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio Pat Palmer of Thornapple Farm with his percheron horses, named Miner and Jake, provided rides through the Bourdeau corn field. × 3 of 4 Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio A New York pilot landed his American-made Robinson R44 helicopter along Seymour Street in Middlebury to provide a unique look at all the modern agricultural services available locally. × 4 of 4 Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio Vermont Agency of Agriculture Secretary Anson Tebbetts visited Bourdeau Brothers in Middlebury last week. Prev Next

MIDDLEBURY | Next to the annual Addison County Fair and Field Days, the only other annual events that gets the farming community together are the two Bourdeau Brothers’ events held at the agribusiness at 88 Seymour St. in Middlebury.

If you’re connected in any way to Addison County’s agribusiness community, then you probably attended Bourdeau Brothers September chicken barbeque, one of the many attractions of the firm’s annual field day event.

Bourdeau Brothers of Middlebury’s customers extend from New Hampshire to New York.

Jim Bushey founded Bourdeau and Bushey, Inc. — now Bourdeau Brothers of Middlebury — with Germain and Remi Bourdeau, in 1982.

Customers, friends and special guests stopped by and enjoyed the chicken lunch as well as vendors and informative, informal talks about pesticide safety, corn herbicides and lots of other good stuff important to local farmers.

Vermont Agency of Agriculture Secretary Anson Tebbetts paid a visit to the event and greeted attendees and also passed along a few words.

When it comes to state regulations, Vermont’s dairy farmers may be breathing a little sigh of relief after listening to the state’s agriculture secretary.

Tebbetts chatted about several agricultural “listening tours” he and Gov. Phil Scott held in rural areas.

“The message I’m getting from farmers and others in the industry is that the state has put a lot on your plate over the last few years [regarding regulations],” he said earlier this year.