A day in the life: Middlebury Farmers Market

A Benson farmer brings his produce to the Middlebury Farmers Market

An Addison County flower vendor is surrounded by color.

You can't beat the prices for local organic and regular produce at the farmers market in Middlebury.

MUMS students hand out food samples and survey Middlebury Farmers market customers as part of their summer "Shark Tank Start Up" business course.

Each year, up to 60 vendors can set up shop at the outdoor Middlebury Farmers Market between May and October.

An artisanal baker chats with customers about the many selection of wholesome, natural breads available at the Middlebury Farmers Market.

MIDDLEBURY — The Eagle visited the Middlebury Farmers market last week and was pleasantly surprised to find a small but vibrant outdoor market offering wholesome locally produced foods and other products.

Up to 60 area vendors can be in attendance during a given week in summer.

This year, Middlebury’s homegrown outdoor summer fest is in a new location at the VFW Post on 530 Exchange St. The market opened in the spring and will remain open every Saturday until Oct. 28, and every Wednesday until Oct. 11. Shopping hours are 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

While chatting with several vendors at the market, we learned some interesting things about this local market and the tradition of farmers market in the state:

Vermont is leading the United States in the number of farmers’ markets per capita.

Vermont has the most certified organic farmers, the greatest amount of certified organic farmlands the greatest number of local dollars spent buying local foods.

The state has the greatest number of artisan cheesemakers per capita.

Vermont is the largest USA producer of maple syrup.

Vermonters lead the nation in per capita production of dairy products.

Several special events are coming up at the Middlebury market.

On Aug. 19, enjoy Taste of Summer (all summer foods) and on Sept. 16, Maple Day celebrates the many sides of maple. The market season ends Oct. 14 with a special Harvest Festival that includes lots of free apple crisp and cider.

Vendors provided us with factoids about the Middlebury Farmers market:

Nearly two-thirds of the vendors sell local agricultural products including vegetables, fruits, plants, flowers, meat and dairy items.

Middlebury Farmers’ Market farmers emphasizes organic methods, but not all farmers do. But we can say that all vendors are personally invested in the health of the water, soil and air on the farms where they live and raise their families.

Home grown crops showcase seasonal foods such as asparagus and rhubarb in spring, peaches and corn in summer, pumpkins and apples in fall. Dairy, meats, eggs, wool and more are available year-round.

Many crops were harvested less than 24 hours before, if not the morning of. Baked goods are baked fresh that morning.

See you at the market.