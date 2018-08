× Expand Photo provided A young camper from Middlebury provides a shelter cat with some TLC during post-lunch “Story Time Snuggles” at Camp Whiskers & Wags last week.

Addison County Homeward Bound hosted Camp Whiskers and Wags this month. Local children, ages 7-10, took part in the humane-education camp. The local humane society has plans to expand camp offerings next year.