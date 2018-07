× Expand Photo by Lisa Muzzey

Representing Vermont in the hunting skills contests at the 4-H Shooting Sports National Championships, held June 24-29 in Nebraska, were Kodi Dyke, Jonathan Churchill, Coach Tom Decker, Zachary Willson, and Nigel Waring. A total of 677 youths from 37 states took part in the competitions. Among them were eight Vermont 4-H club members who competed in disciplines with each team participating in a number of events over the course of the week.