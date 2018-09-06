A new guide to Vermont’s backroads

Keep this book in your car and spend the weekend exploring. You’ll learn about the Green Mountains, sun-dappled hillsides, orchards, vineyards, lakes, ponds and riverbanks. The trusty little volume includes easy-to-read maps, iconic photography and even ideas for overnight lodging, dining and magical attractions.

RUTLAND | Among the most traveled of Vermont writers are Pat Goudey O’Brien and Lisa Halvorsen. The pair have traversed the spine, inner and outer regions of the Green Mountain State so much, the terrain has become second nature to them.

For most folks who begin exploring Vermont from head to toe, they eventually discover that if you could actually flatten out all the mountains and hills here, this little New England state would be larger in square miles than the Lone Star State of Texas.

Case in point, is O’Brien’s and Halvorsen’s new book, “Backroads and Byways of Vermont”, a fresh, lively guide to the scenic routes of our state.

A special unveiling of “Backroads and Byways of Vermont” will be held on Saturday, Sept. 15, from noon to 2 p.m., and you’re invited.

Phoenix Books in downtown Rutland will host O’Brien and Halvorsen for a “meet and greet” book signing event.

“Vermont is bigger than it looks,” according to Kristen Eaton of Phoenix Books. “ This may be one of the country’s smallest states but the more you drive here, the more beauty you uncover. While drives do include popular resort towns, the focus is on getting away from tourist hubs.”

Vermont’s wonders abound and “Backroads and Byways of Vermont” checks them out.

Did you ever visit Vermont’s Grand Canyon? The Quechee Gorge near Woodstock is Vermont’s most photographed fabulous natural wonder. The gorge formed during the end of the Ice Age when a melting continental glacier carved out the canyon.

This new Vermont may be seen as just one more addition to the endless stream of Vermont guide books. But it’s special in its own way.

“The book suggests drives through covered bridges to high roads with unexpected vistas, to waterfalls and swimming holes, to crafts studios and farms selling their own eggs or cheese or even prize-winning beer,” Eaton said.

Keep this book in your car and spend the weekend exploring. You’ll learn about the Green Mountains, sun-dappled hillsides, orchards, vineyards, lakes, ponds, and riverbanks. The trusty little volume includes easy-to-read maps, iconic photography, and even ideas for overnight lodging, dining, and magical attractions.

Pat Goudey O’Brien is a freelance writer and publisher of the Tamara Press. Lisa Halvorsen is a travel and nature author based in Burlington. She’s familiar to local residents in association of 4-H Club programs run by the University of Vermont Extension. Her 4-H news reporting has appeared in the Eagle, too.

To attend this free Sept. 15 event, drop by Phoenix Books at 2 Center St. in downtown Rutland. Copies of “Backroads and Byways of Vermont” will be available for attendees to purchase and have signed.