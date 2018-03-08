A new, saucier nun’s story at THT

× Expand CNS photo/Sony Pictures Classics Melissa Leo stars in a scene from the controversial movie “Novitiate.” The Catholic News Service rated the film O, meaning “morally offensive”.

MIDDLEBURY | Considering anti-Catholic bias in the USA going back well before the 1960 election of U.S. President John F. Kennedy, it’s difficult to recall many recent, religious-themed Hollywood movies that haven’t offended Catholics.

The downward spiral began with “The Last Temptation of Christ” in 1988 which led to a crusade (if you’ll pardon the word) against Western conservative faith traditions which continues today (again, with several recent exceptions).

Yes, there have been those classic exceptions over the years: “A Man for All Seasons”, “Thérèse”, “A Nun’s Story”, among others, but they represent a past where real-life Catholics such as Bing Crosby and Pat O’Brien were embraced as religious role models; friendly padres-in-cassocks on the silver screen.

Now a new Catholic-focused film, “Novitiate”, makes its Vermont debut at the Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival. This year’s Winter Screening Series continues at Town Hall Theater (THT) in downtown Middlebury with 2017’s “Novitiate” screened on Sunday, March 11, at 2 p.m.

According to THT’s publicity, this nun’s story is directed with great sensitivity by Margaret Betts.

“Novitiate” takes place during 1964, in the midst of the 1962-65 Second Vatican Council. This is a time of sweeping theological changes, native-language masses, birth control, emerging feminism, and radical, socialist liberation theology.

According to the film’s publicist, “As young Cathleen progresses from postulant to novitiate within the fraught confines of a cloistered community, her faith is repeatedly challenged by the harsh, often inhumane realities of being a servant of God. The film masterfully portrays the powerful attraction of a religious vocation and why, at such a tender age, young women would willingly embrace its rigors.”

Actors Margaret Qualley, Julianne Nicholson and Melissa Leo, as the Rev. Mother, make “Novitiate” a controversial, talked-about movie experience. But how Catholic-friendly is this film?

Since it offers a view of a world in change, it’s probably not going to be popular with traditional Catholics. In fact, Catholic officials have already panned the film: “The film contains strong sexual content, including full nudity, same-sex kissing, implied masturbation and (other) lesbian sexual activity, one use of profanity, several instances of rough language and at least one crude term.”