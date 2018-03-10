A nurse who makes a difference

× Expand Photo provided Valerie Ortiz, a registered nurse who is making an impact around Addison County, will receive WomenSafe’s 2018 Kimberly Krans Women Who Change the World Award on March 28.

Ortiz will officially receive the award on March 28. The award ceremony is held in March as part of National Women’s History Month.

WomenSafe presents the award annually to a woman living and working in Addison County and Rochester, Vt., whose outstanding work and achievements have had positive impacts on and furthered the safety of women and/or children in our community.

Christina Grier, services director of WomenSafe, announced the award last week. She noted that Ortiz has worked as a registered nurse in Washington, D.C., Virginia, and now Vermont.

“She focuses her efforts on women and maternal child health needs as well as acute and chronically ill children in the community. Since moving to Shoreham, in 2003, Valerie has served as the Maternal Child Health/Pediatric Nurse for Addison County Home Health and Hospice,” according to Grier.

Grier’s award announcement stated that, “Throughout her career and life experiences, Valerie has cultivated her passion for women and children’s health, particularly in underserved populations and complicated life scenarios. Her biggest goal is to promote healthy families through empowerment and education.

“Valerie puts in extra effort by working alongside other community agencies and resources to best aid her patients and promotes comprehensive care coordination for families. She also gives back to the healthcare community by working with nursing students from Vermont Technical College.

“Students ride-along with Val during a portion of their pediatric/community health rotation. In addition to caring for the women and children of Addison County, Valerie has a great passion for animal welfare. She helps her patients take better care of their pets and often rescues or ‘rehomes’ animals who need extra support.”

