A positive place to work

Rutland Regional Medical Center
Rutland Regional Medical Center is the largest employer in Rutland County with over 1,700 employees and more than 300 volunteers. How is it that a large company has such high employee retention?
The hospital has many employees who have worked for the organization for 20, 30, and 40 plus years. This is quite the accomplishment when you consider that nationally the average employee tenure is 3.6 years. It is not a complex formula. The hospital strives to create a positive work environment where people feel encouraged, accepted, and respected. When all of these things come together, employees become more engaged and motivated and they perform better.
It is not a perfect system, but one that evolved successfully over time. It’s about changing the culture of the organization, always striving for continuous improvement, giving employees a voice, and most importantly, actively listening to that voice. Rutland Regional is committed to this philosophy and it is working.
According to Lesley Classen, RRMC manager of employee relations and recruitment, “We care for each other and are constantly working to make positive improvements to our work environments. Rutland Regional employees are value and mission driven and reflect the service excellence standards of the hospital. We want to do what is right for our patients, our community, and each other. Regardless of the department we work in, we all understand how important we are to each patient, each customer, and the communities we serve. We are proud to give back to our communities throughout the year and in a variety ways.”
In speaking with other Rutland Regional staff, there have been some common themes that have resonated about their workplace satisfaction. What seems to rise to the top is communication, teamwork, commitment to wellness within the organization, and feeling challenged in your position.
“I can’t think of a better place to work. Everyone is like a huge family,” said Donna Manfredi, supervisor of the mailroom and an 18-year employee. “I feel gratified that I can make a difference in the lives of the people I work with and make their jobs easier. Teamwork is crucial in a place like this and we have great teamwork.”
Bob Thomas, buyer, materials management, and a 45-year employee explained, “Rutland Regional is a progressive place to work. You are treated with respect by everybody at every level in the hospital. Our Service Excellence Program is one of our core values. We want our patients to know how much we care about them, and give them the best experience possible.”
“You feel supported in your departments. People have each other’s backs,” added Deb Hawkins, human resources coordinator, and 38-year employee.
“Our culture is warm and inviting,” said Kim Howard, senior benefits analyst. “We are a forward thinking organization always changing for the better. Rutland Regional is a great resource for the community as well as for its employees. Communication is transparent, your opinion is valued, and the professional growth and continuing education opportunities are always available. Their focus is on the whole person in terms of behavioral, financial, and physical. They want you to be happy in your job.”
