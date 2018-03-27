A public hearing on S.55?

We’d like Eagle readers to know about the following letter sent to Vermont State House Speaker Johnson and House Judiciary Chair Grad:

The coalition of Vermont-based firearms groups, which is comprised of the Vermont Federation of Sportsman’s Clubs (VTFSC), the Vermont Traditions Coalition (VTC) and the Gun Owners of Vermont (GOVT), have all noted several issues which we bring to your attention.

The first issue involves our constituent’s ability to be in contact with their elected officials by email and telephone, which is conversely having the effect of denying legislators the ability to hear from their constituents.

Regarding calls, it appears that calls being made to the Sergeant At Arms have overwhelmed that office, such that individual messages are no longer being disseminated in favor of building and then disseminating “call log sheets” which is an unprecedented action. In talking to the Sergeant At Arms Office, we believe we understand that these “Call log sheets” are theoretically being disseminated to House Judiciary - but we have learned from some members of that committee that they are not seeing these “call log sheets”.

Regarding email, we have been made aware that some emails from our constituents are apparently being directed to individual legislator’s SPAM folders, when “SPAM engines” are not being used by any of us for contacting legislators.

As important, if not more so, is the fact that bills like S.6, in addition to the change of Age to purchase a firearm, never received any discussion in any Senate Committee, effectively preventing any testimony on these aspects to that body. Beyond that, we note that S.6, in addition to the proposed change in age to purchase a firearm, the proposed ban on Semiautomatic Assault Rifles, the proposed ban on high-capacity magazines, the proposal to require safe storage of firearms when not in possession, and the proposal of a waiting period in S.55 all have never been given the opportunity of a public hearing.

In reviewing the House Judiciary schedule for last week, we further note that it was at one time proposed that, despite having a bundle of amendments to S.55 being added... which meant that there was the expectation that this all could be discussed, carefully considered and deliberated in under four days... There is every appearance that this momentous piece of legislation will be rammed through House Judiciary in a little over a week with exceedingly limited public input.