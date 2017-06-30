A tomb with a view in New Haven

× Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio Betty Bell at the strange New Haven tomb of Dr. Odessa Clark who died in 1893. The former surgeon had an unusual fear of being buried alive.

NEW HAVEN — Betty Bell, 87, was born and raised in New Haven.

While her working career included good paying jobs at the former Simmonds Precision Products plant in Vergennes and Porter Hospital in Middlebury, her favorite job was tending the old Evergreen Cemetery. The cemetery, located on Town Hill Road, is the oldest of New Haven’s five community graveyards.

“I wanted to be in a peaceful place,” she said. “This cemetery is a very peaceful place.”

Bell was hired as cemetery sextant by the Town of New Haven and worked at the site for several decades.

“When I worked there, I had nobody to talk to and I was my own boss cutting the grass and tending the headstones,” she said. “It’s a beautiful cemetery and there’s a lot of respect for those at rest here. Local elementary students place flowers on the military graves every Memorial Day.”

Perhaps Bell’s most treasured sites within Evergreen Cemetery is the strange and famous “grave-with-a-window” of Timothy Clark Smith, M.D.

× Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio A glass window was installed in Odessa Smith’s 1893 tomb in New Haven’s Evergreen Cemetery — just in case of premature entombment.

The tomb’s odd glass window is an indicator that its resident, known by his friends as “Odessa” Smith, likely suffered from a rare anxiety disorder known as taphephobia, the fear of being buried alive. The word is Greek in origin; it comes from taphos meaning grave and phobos meaning fear. Curiously, the United States’ first president, George Washington, suffered from the same malady.

On a raised grassy mound above Odessa Smith’s vault, a concrete casement holds a quarter-inch thick plate of glass which peers in on the good doctor’s eternal rest.

“You used to be able to look inside but there’s too much condensation on the inside now,” Bell said.

According to an old news clipping in the New Haven town clerk’s office, Smith was a native of Monkton.

He was a skilled surgeon who completed his undergraduate studies at Middlebury College in 1821 and finished his medical studies at the University of New York in 1855.

By other accounts, Smith left the United States for a time and led an active life serving as a Russian Army surgeon, probably in the final year of the Crimean War.

Following that war — made famous by Lord Tennyson’s poem, “The Charge of the Light Brigade” — Smith remained in Russia.

He was later appointed U.S. consul in Odessa (hence his unusual nickname) and Galatz. There is some suggestion that Smith returned here and enlisted as a captain in the Army medical corps during the U.S. Civil War. However, so far, searches of 1860s listings of U.S. military surgeons do not bear his name.

An 1893 obituary in the old Middlebury Register newspaper reported that Smith died in the Logan House in Middlebury at the age of 71, just shy of his 72nd birthday. The obituary also states that while in Eurasia, Smith met and married an English woman who was the daughter of a British Army surgeon stationed there. The couple had several children but their life stories are not known.

“I was told by my grandfather that Dr. Smith thought he was going to be buried alive somehow,” Bell told the Eagle. “And so that’s why he wanted that glass window put in his grave — so he could yell to people if they could hear him. Well, I spent a lot of time in this cemetery and I never heard him yell.”

Bell said that she’s old enough to remember when the tomb’s window was clear and visitors could look inside.

“All I ever saw was a (metal) sieve down there,” she noted. Perhaps the sieve was installed above Smith’s remains to catch ground debris falling into the tomb?

But other New Haven residents reported, no doubt apocryphally, that they saw Smith’s moldering face as well as a hammer and chisel clenched in spectral hands — one assumes, just in case they were needed for escape from premature entombment.

A former cemetery neighbor, Thomas Boise, recalled in a 1982 Rutland Herald news report that he and his brother could see the skeletal remains of Smith through the window well into the late 1960s.

And at the gravesite today, Sextant Emeritus Bell points to a concrete lid which caps a narrow stairway which leads down into Smith’s bomb shelter-like vault.

“The stairway is still there, underground, but access it to it is now impossible,” she said.

While Bell is no longer the cemetery’s caretaker, she likes the history of the place which dates back to the 1700s.

“I’m nosey and I like to know things,” she said. “And sometimes I have good stories to tell.”