A very ‘chilly’ Chili Fest in Middlebury

Photo by Cassandra Loucy A pair of chilly chili's at the Middlebury Chili Festival March 11.

MIDDLEBURY — This past Saturday, Middlebury held its ninth annual Chili Festival on Main Street downtown. Each year, thousands of Vermonters flock to Middlebury to enjoy samples and join in the festivities. This year saw fewer people in the -20 degree windchill, but no less fun.

Attendants were able to vote on the best chili in categories including beef, pork, vegetarian, the kitchen sink, chicken, and game. For the first time this year, participants could also vote on an “Anything but Chili” category. Attendants were also able to vote on the booth they found most creative. The winner of the “People’s Choice” and “Best Booth” categories received a cash prize.

Winners and runner-ups were chosen in each category by a panel of guest judges. The judges also decided on the best, second, and third in the Overall winner category. All winners received cash prizes, and the champion was awarded a $1000 prize.

This year, an amateur category was also added to the festival. Individuals, community groups, or other organizations were able to enter a smaller amount of chili — 5 to 10 gallons — to be judged, rather than the 15 plus gallons required by restaurant entries. There was a $100 prize for the winner in the amateur category, which was free to enter.

Those hardy Vermonters brave enough to weather the cold were able to enjoy a free photo booth from The Buzz radio station.

Middlebury restaurant Fire and Ice built a large boat to serve their chili out of.

After the chili had all been served, the celebration continued at 51 Main and at Two Brothers Tavern where parties and live music took place. Mellow Yellow played at 51 Main, and festival-goers at Two Brothers enjoyed music from Snake Mountain Bluegrass and The Horse Traders.

The money raised from admission all went to the work done by the Better Middlebury Partnership in the community.