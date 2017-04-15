A very cool cyber-tunity for high school students

NORTHFIELD — Cyber security has become a top concern for business and personal security and for national security. The Ponemon Institute for Cyber Security and IBM recently released a 2016 study detailing the cost of data breaches which concluded that the average consolidated cost of a data breach grew from $3.8 million to $4 million. Each lost or stolen record containing sensitive, confidential information cost $158. According to Amanda Carl, IBM’s corporate security officer, the likelihood of a material data breach continues to rise as cybersecurity incidents grow in volume and sophistication.

To help the next generation combat cyber threats, Norwich University is sponsoring a Cyber Security and Cyber Defense Camp July 23-29, 2017. The University is seeking twenty-one high schools students who wish to participate in the week-long GenCyber pre-college program. Participants will explore the basic concepts of forensics and cryptography through a series of gaming, modeling and simulation activities under the supervision of leading edge faculty.

High school students who will be entering their junior of senior year in the fall of 2017 are invited to apply. The program is funded by a grant for the National Security Agency and National Science Foundation. All expenses for the week-long program, including tuition, room and board, and applicable local commuting to and from the Norwich University campus, field trips, and other program fees are at no cost to GenCyber participants.

Students will learn about information security and cyber forensics through lectures, labs and from guest speakers. They will study the inner workings of computers, networks, security and forensics. There will be a field trip to Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream to demonstrate the ubiquitous nature of cyber threats, and they will learn what happens during a real cyber-security attack on a national infrastructure. At the end of the week, students will engage in surprise competitive cyber forensic challenges, with prizes awarded to the winners.

Participants will also be provided with the hardware and software to build a mini-computer that they can keep.

Applicants should submit a letter of interest, letter of recommendation and an unofficial high school transcript via email to gencyber@norwich.edu. Letter of recommendation may be submitted separately as long as the student’s full name is clearly indicated in the subject line and body of the correspondence. The application deadline is April 30, 2017.