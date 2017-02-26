ACTR awarded $2,000 grant

MIDDLEBURY — Neat Repeats Resale Shop recently donated $2,000 to Addison County Transit Resources (ACTR) to help replace aging buses. ACTR plans to put two new 28-passenger buses in service to ensure the travelling public’s safety and meet ridership demands.

“ACTR is thrilled to receive this support from Neat Repeats,” said Jim Moulton, Executive Director. “Their community investment helps everyone, but especially those who rely on public transportation to find and keep jobs, maintain independence, access critical healthcare services and live happier lives. ”

Neat Repeats is a charitable non-profit organization who resells donated items and distributes the proceeds to alleviate community need. They welcome volunteers who enjoy people and have an eye for quality merchandise. Donations of saleable items such as clothing, shoes, jewelry, linens, small kitchen utensils, etc. are gratefully accepted. Resale of these items benefits the community twice; by making quality goods affordable and by generating charitable funds to reinvest in the community. Since 2008, Neat Repeats has invested $12,000 in ACTR’s public transportation infrastructure.

ACTR continues to raise local matching funds that are required to leverage its government grant for new buses. To learn more about ACTR’s services, or contribute to the capital campaign for fleet replacement, go to www.actr-vt.org or call 802-388-2287. ACTR’s mission is to enhance the economic, social and environmental health of the region by providing public transportation services that are safe, reliable, accessible and affordable for everyone.