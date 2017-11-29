ACTR moves bus transit hub

× Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio ACTR has a new shuttle bus service schedule with relocation of the Middlebury Transit Hub.

MIDDLEBURY | Addison County Transit Resources (ACTR) has published a new shuttle bus system schedule. The redesigned schedule reflects changes brought about by the relocation of its Middlebury Transit Hub.

The move, from Merchants Row to Academy Street, was necessitated by the Downtown Railroad Bridge Replacement Project.

While the Academy Street location has meant new pathways and new timetables, ACTR staff worked hard to ensure its core Riders’ needs continue to be met. In-county schedules continue seamless transfers between routes, including Tri-Town services that gained 10 extra minutes to pulse from Academy Street.

There is new Middlebury service for Porter Express Care, the Post Office, Creek Road and Gorham Lane neighborhood.

Efficiencies were also improved on Saturday LINK and Off-Peak Snow Bowl routes.

“We thank the community for their patience over the past several months while the hub location alternated to accommodate construction projects,” said Jim Moulton, executive director of ACTR. “Happily, Academy Street brings back our passenger shelter to protect riders from the elements.”

The new schedule launch is supported by new schedule signage at all bus stops, new schedule brochures, as well as updates to www.actr-vt.org and Google trip planner tools.

Riders may also call for more information, (802) 388-ACTR (2287).