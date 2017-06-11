Addison County’s dairy going strong

× Expand Eagle photo Middlebury store clerks Katrina Wright, Tyler LaPlant and Beth Ratcliff stand behind all Monument Farms products made in Addison County.

BRIDPORT — For more than 40 years Maplefields’ Middlebury Beef convenience store on U.S. Route 7 in East Middlebury has been selling the complete line of Monument Farms Dairy products including whole milk, low-fat milk, skim milk, cream, half-and-half and chocolate milk.

The dairy’s milk products rank in the top five products sold at the store.

The Weybridge dairy started 87 years ago.