Addison County’s dairy going strong

by

BRIDPORT — For more than 40 years Maplefields’ Middlebury Beef convenience store on U.S. Route 7 in East Middlebury has been selling the complete line of Monument Farms Dairy products including whole milk, low-fat milk, skim milk, cream, half-and-half and chocolate milk.

The dairy’s milk products rank in the top five products sold at the store. 

The Weybridge dairy started 87 years ago.

Top Headlines