Addison County Chamber of Commerce: Vermont legislative Jan. 2018 update

MIDDLEBURY | The Vermont State House approved a modified version of Paid Family Leave (H.196), allowing six weeks of paid leave at 80% compensation for bonding with a new child or taking care of a sick relative. The Senate will consider this bill in 2018.

We expect the Legislature to push to increase the minimum wage this coming session. They will likely propose raising it to $15/hr by 2022 or 2023. Vermont is currently implementing the final year of a minimum wage increase passed in 2014 which will raise the minimum wage to $10.50/hr on January 1st 2018. Various proposals will likely be considered. The tipped minimum wage is half of the minimum wage in most proposals.

The Legislature will likely propose a variety of funding options for clean water projects necessary to clean up Vermont’s waterways.

Opportunities to Engage: Green Mountain Secure Retirement Plan - Public Hearings:

Last year, the Vermont General Assembly passed legislation creating the Green Mountain Secure Retirement Plan.

Key information regarding this plan includes: Implemented in January 2019, Multiple Employer Plan (MEP), eligible to employers with 50 employees or less, voluntary for employers.

Once an employer opts-in, employees are auto-enrolled with the option to opt-out

Available to employers that do not currently offer a retirement plan to their employees.

Funded by employee contributions with an intention for future voluntary employer contributions

Available to self-employed individuals

Please consider attending one of the upcoming public hearings:

• Monday, Jan 22 - In Montpelier at 109 State St., 4th Floor, 2-4 p.m.

• Monday, Jan 29 - At Franklin Conference Center at the Howe Center in Rutland, 1-3 p.m.

Health Care Fund Contribution Assessment Moves to Dept. of Taxes: Beginning with the fourth quarter payment for 2017, the Vermont Department of Taxes will collect the Health Care Fund Contribution Assessment from required employers. The first payment to the Department of Taxes is due on Jan. 25.

The Health Care Fund Contribution was established in 2006 for employers who do not offer insurance to all of their employees. For 10 years, the contribution was paid to the Vermont Department of Labor. Under Act 73 of 2017, the collection of this assessment was transferred to the Department of Taxes. The due dates are on the 25th of the month following the end of the quarter, instead of the last day of the month. This date change was implemented to sync up the filing date to the withholding due date to prevent businesses from needing to file an additional form. No changes were made for eligibility of who is required to pay this assessment.

Addison County Legislative Breakfasts: We also now have the Addison County Legislative Breakfast schedule for 2018.

The first meeting will be on Jan. 29, at 7 a.m., at the Grange Hall in Bridport.

Rob Carter, President

Addison County Chamber of Commerce