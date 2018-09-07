Addison County Crop Walk set for Sept. 30

× Expand CROP Walk photo The Addison County CROP Hunger Walk has been listed in the “Cream of the Crop” of top 100 walks nationwide for the last three years.

MIDDLEBURY | When people around the country think of Vermont, they likely think of maple syrup, hiking, fall foliage, skiing, big red barns with cows in the nearby pasture. But maybe they should think of hundreds of neighbors coming together to raise awareness and funds to fight hunger at home and around the globe.

Sunday, Sept. 30, is the date for the 41st annual Addison County CROP Hunger Walk.

Registration starts at noon on the Middlebury Town Green, and the walk gets underway at 1 p.m. Middlebury College President Laurie Patton will speak.

The annual CROP Hunger Walk is a program sponsored and supported by local congregations, businesses, schools, sports teams, and individuals in partnership with Church World Service, an international relief, development and refugee resettlement agency. Twenty-five percent of funds raised go to our own local food shelves.

In 2017 walkers raised $27,859, up from the previous year’s total of $24,298.

The walk has been listed in the “Cream of the Crop” of top 100 walks nationwide for the last three years. Of close to a thousand walks nationwide, the county’s walk ranked 82nd in total amount of funds raised. That is ahead of such populous and affluent places like Berkeley, California, Omaha, Nebraska, Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts.

Church World Service is often the first agency on the ground after disasters like the recent hurricanes, floods, and earthquakes because they already have created local partnerships around the world. Truckloads of blankets, health kits, flood buckets, baby and school kits are also assembled by volunteers throughout the United States and then delivered to warehouses to be available the moment people are displaced or in danger from natural or conflict-created tragedies.

Consider joining up with your friends who will be walking rain or shine. The route is accessible (on paved roads and sidewalks in town), encompassing Buttolph Acres, downtown, and the Middlebury College campus with 25 percent of the donations staying in Addison County.

The CROP Hunger Walk donates to seven local food shelves, making a significant difference in the lives of families across the county.

If you would like to register to walk with us or to sponsor the walkers, contact Patty Hallam at 802-388-1561 or enter your zip code on the secure CROP Walk website: crophungerwalk.org.