Addison County kids take part in annual 4-H Foods Day

MIDDLEBURY — During the recent Addison County 4-H Foods Day, community members came together to help 4-H members learn about food in its many forms, from basic preparation to its conversion into calories for exercise and ending with its final resting place as food scrap compost. The event was hosted by Union Middle School in Middlebury. Forty-five pounds of dry and canned food was also donated for the Middlebury Food Shelf was donated by participants.

Members from grades K-12 were divided into age appropriate groups and rotated between three workshop labs. In the Nutrition Lab 4-H’ers learned about the new Vermont composting laws, including food scrap composting in schools, from Jaclyn Hochreiter, Addison County Solid Waste Management District.

Andrea Warren from Addison County Line Dancers in New Haven taught line dancing in the Exercise Lab.

In the Foods Lab the younger group cut up root vegetables and learned how to roast them with the help of Sue Bodette, a nutrition educator with the University of Vermont (UVM) Extension Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program. Janet Piper, a 4-H leader from Bridport, and Melinda Piper, Sudbury, worked with the two older groups, teaching them how to make beef and vegetable skewers and pork stir fry. These groups also heard from staff from Green Pasture Meats in New Haven who presented information on cuts of meat and worked with them on their knife skills.

Participants prepared dishes at home to be evaluated at the event with each age group assigned a different category of dish to make. Judging was based on presentation including table setting and appropriate garnishes, appearance and taste, among other criteria.

Awards were given out in the following groups:

Grades K-2 (appetizers): Noah Sheldrick, Salisbury, tuna bites (first); Jocelyn Foster, Middlebury, roasted carrot dip (second); Alexis Whipple, Bridport, ranch dip (third)

Grades 3-4 (desserts): Joe Bergiven, Shoreham, healthy carrot cupcakes (first); Aiden Ellis, Shoreham, banana blueberry muffins (second); Jordan Bertrand, Whiting, pretty pink pies (third)

Grades 5-7 (salads): Gabby Ellis, Shoreham, shrimp pad Thai salad (first); Morgan White, Whiting, spring fruit salad (second); Michael Plouffe, Bridport, pasta fruit salad (third)

Grades 8-12 (main dishes): Courtney Curler, Bridport, slow cooker creamy tortellini (first); Serena Welch, Shoreham, healthy beef stew (second); McKenna White, Whiting, rainbow spring roll (third)

The day ended with a buffet lunch featuring the dishes the young cooks brought in to be judged as well as what they prepared in the Foods Labs.

To learn more about the Addison County 4-H program, please contact UVM Extension 4-H educator Martha Seifert at (802) 388-4969, ext. 355.