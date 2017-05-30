Addison County towns celebrate Memorial Day with parades, umbrellas

by

World War II, Korean, and Vietnam war veterans proudly ride in a vintage Ford pickup owned by MacIntyre Services of Middlebury.

A John Deere tractor rides as a salute to the famous Middlebury resident who revolutionized agriculture.

MUHS band leaders pause at the soldiers and sailors monument in downtown Middlebury.

Rain fell along the Vergennes Memorial Day Parade route.

State Rep. Warren Van Wyke and Jeanette Van Wyke walk in the rain along the Vergennes parade route.

MIDDLEBURY - It wasn't the best day for marching in a parade, but the inclement weather didn't stop residents of Middlebury, Vergennes, Bristol and Orwell from celebrating the annual day to remember America's fallen heroes.

Participants included veterans, active service men and women, police officers, volunteer fire and rescue squads, the marching bands of MUHS, VUHS and MAUHS, as well as area middle and elementary schools.

Current Gov. Phil Scott, former Gov. Jim Douglas and U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders were expected to attend local and regional parades in honor of Vermont veterans this year.

VIPs marching in the parades included politicians and local officials. Middlebury's parade started at 9 a.m. and the rain held out until the final half hour. Rain fell later in Vergennes and in other towns.

