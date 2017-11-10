Addison farm pioneers grazing method

ADDISON | Part 1: Successful grazing systems develop when there is farmer involvement in the planning process. Having a plan is important and needs to be built around the goals of the farmer.

Jonathan and Maryann Connor of Providence Dairy Farm in Addison successfully implemented a new grazing plan this year with the help of the University of Vermont (UVM) Extension Champlain Valley Crop, Soil and Pasture Team.

The Connors operate a well-managed Holstein herd, produce high quality milk, and participate in the Ben & Jerry’s Caring Dairy program with the St. Albans Co-Op.

Over five years in that program, Jonathan and Maryann were able to focus on energy efficiency, animal care and water quality improvements. For the Connors, grazing management was the next logical area to explore.

One of their goals was to save money by reducing machine operation costs associated with the tillage, planting and harvesting of annual crops. Jonathan wanted to seed down some of his corn ground near the barn and convert it to high quality pasture so that all acreage closest to the barn could be grazed.

Another goal was to reduce the herd’s cull rate by promoting herd health with cows on grass. To address these goals, the Crop, Soil and Pasture Team began planning a grazing system from scratch. While it would have been very feasible to fence the entire farm for grazing, the team started conservatively, choosing enough acres near the barn to provide 30 percent of the cows’ daily dry matter intake from pasture. The plan included high tensile fence, temporary polywire fence, animal laneways, water pipeline, water tubs, frost seeding on the hay fields and forage and biomass planting (seeding down annual cropland).

The Connors’ grazing project was funded by the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), which allowed them to get the needed infrastructure in place in fall 2016. As an added bonus, the timing of the NRCS contract was such that they were able to capitalize on the availability of a Dairy Improvement Grant funded by Ehrmann Commonwealth through their milk buyer, the St. Albans Co-Op. This matching grant provided additional funds to put towards their grazing infrastructure.