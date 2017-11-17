Addison farm pioneers grazing method

× Expand Photo provided Lots of work and new grazing ideas at the Connor farm in Addison County.

With more than five inches of rain in May, it was certainly a tough way to start a new grazing endeavor. However, the farmers made good decisions and trusted their intuition to preserve pasture quality for the long term.

Throughout the summer, Jonathan Connor had to balance when to turn the cows out, trying to minimize mud issues around watering areas and gate openings. Cows were going into pastures when the grass was 8 to 10 inches tall, and what they weren’t eating, they were trampling into the ground. This resulted in a nice mat that protected the soil during wet conditions and minimized damage.

There have been challenges and frustrations, but Jonathan says, “While it is more work, it just feels right having the cows outside instead of chained up. I love seeing them outside eating grass. I think they are healthier and definitely more mobile.”

When the pastures began to grow this past May, Jonathan and Maryann were faced with the challenge of turning 90 large Holstein cows loose from their tie-stalls. The cows had to navigate across the gutter, keep their footing going down the alleyway and get out the door. To minimize chaos, the Connors started small by turning out 27 cows, then increasing the number gradually, until the entire herd was going out to graze.

In their system, cows graze during the day only, going out after morning milking at approximately 9 a.m. and coming in around 3:30 p.m. for the evening shift. Jonathan uses single strand polywire with fiberglass posts to give the cows a new strip for each day’s grazing.

The wet weather trend that began in early May presented some challenges, as the farm is on heavy clay soil. He was holding the cows in on wet days so they wouldn’t punch up the pastures when the ground was soft. The sporadic nature of cows going out or staying in presented some challenges with keeping the feed ration consistent and was a bit confusing for the cows trying to get used to a new routine.