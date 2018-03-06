Addison-Rutland officials discuss security concerns

× Expand Photo courtesy of ARSU “There is no doubt these events left us unsettled with the realization that these types of things can take place even in our small town in Vermont,” according to Brooke Farrell, superintendent of the Addison-Rutland Supervisory Union (ARSU).

FAIR HAVEN | Fair Haven Union High School students, staff, parents and town of Fair Haven residents attended a special community night held Feb. 28 in the high school gymnasium.

The gathering took place in response to the thwarting of a planned mass shooting revealed by law enforcement authorities last month.

“There is no doubt these events left us unsettled with the realization that these types of things can take place even in our small town in Vermont,” according to Brooke Farrell, superintendent of the Addison-Rutland Supervisory Union (ARSU).

The gathering gave the school community an update about the timeline, response of law enforcement, school and state authorities.

Attendees did not hear specifics since the incident, involving Jack Sawyer, 19, of Poultney, is an ongoing investigation.

ARSU officials were unable to answer questions posed about the investigation.

Farrell asked attendees in advance to submit questions via an online Survey Monkey survey sheet released on Feb. 20.

“Over the past few days I have been amazed by the outpouring of support the school and law enforcement has received around the response to this event. I know many...including myself have thought about the ‘what if’ and that is a natural reaction.”

After considerable discussion, attendees left appreciating not so much the “what if” aspect of the incident, but the “what didn’t” happen at the school had Sawyer gone through with the alleged depraved plans.