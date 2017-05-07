AF General Alumnus To Address Norwich U Commissioning Ceremony

NORTHFIELD – Norwich University’s graduating future officers will hear remarks from a fellow alum at this spring’s joint services commissioning ceremony. Air Force Major General Thomas A. Bussiere ’85 returns to the Norwich campus to speak to ROTC commissioning officers during a formal ceremony to mark the occasion on Sunday, May 14, at 9 a.m.

In his address, the Air Force officer will touch on themes of the global impact of great leaders and their roots in everyday actions.

Bussiere currently serves as the Commander, Eighth Air Force (Air Forces Strategic), Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, and Joint Functional Component Commander for Global Strike, U.S. Strategic Command, Offutt AFB, Nebraska. “The Mighty Eighth” serves as the air component headquarters to USSTRATCOM for strategic deterrence, global strike, and operates USSTRATCOM’s Joint Air Operations Center. The Joint Functional Component Command for Global Strike plans and executes strategic deterrence and global strike operations for USSTRATCOM. General Bussiere also commands Task Force 204, which oversees the Air Force nuclear bomber and reconnaissance activities in support of USSTRATCOM.

Bussiere received a bachelor’s degree in business management from Norwich University and master’s degrees from Air Command and Staff College, School of Advanced Air and Space Studies, and Army War College. Prior to his current assignment, he served as the Deputy Director, for Nuclear, Homeland Defense, and Current Operations, Joint Staff, the Pentagon, Washington, D.C.

Bussiere is one of 23 Norwich alumni currently serving the nation as a general officer, admiral, or in the federal government Senior Executive Service.

At Norwich’s May 14 commissioning ceremony, Bussiere will address approximately 105 students anticipated to commission into four branches of the military. The event, which begins at 9 a.m. in Shapiro Field House, is part of Norwich University’s Commencement Weekend and is open to the public.