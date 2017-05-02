After Monday’s major thunderstorms in New York, GMP crews deploy to help restore power

MIDDLEBURY – More than 54 Green Mountain Power lineworkers, supervisors, and mechanics are heading to Oneonta, N.Y., area this afternoon to help restore power after strong thunderstorms hit the region Monday. GMP crews will work with New York State Electric & Gas crews to restore power to remaining 27,000 still without power in New York.

The storm caused only mild damage in Vermont, with crews quickly restoring power.

“Our team of highly dedicated and trained crews are ready to help our neighbors in New York who sustained significant damage due to this week’s storms,” said Kristin Carlson, Green Mountain Power’s Vice President of External Affairs. “We work hard to make sure our customers have reliable service, and we take great satisfaction in being able to help others when needed.”

Crews are estimated to stay in New York through Thursday to help restore power and make repairs to downed lines and broken poles. The mutual aid relationship between utilities is strong, and GMP is part of the North Atlantic Mutual Aid Group which covers from Canada to West Virginia when our region is in need.