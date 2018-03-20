After Fair Haven: Police meeting with school officials

× Expand Photo courtesy of Middlebury P.D. The Vermont School Safety Center will compile and analyze the data and issue a report to the governor by mid-April. This analysis will help guide the state’s comprehensive approach to reducing the risk of violence in communities and schools. Pictured: Middlebury P.D. School Resource Officer Chris Mason and a 2016 MUHS graduate.

FAIR HAVEN | As part of Gov. Phil Scott’s overall plan to ensure Vermont’s schools remain safe – as outlined in a memo to legislators in February following the Florida shooting and the thwarted Fair Haven Union High School incident – officials of the Vermont State Police, Vermont sheriffs and municipal police departments have begun meeting with school officials throughout the state to conduct school safety site assessments.

The assessments seek to gather information on current school emergency preparedness planning, training, policies, security systems and school safety practices being used across Vermont. This data will assist the Vermont School Safety Center, school safety partners, communities and school boards in identifying common school emergency preparedness gaps and areas to focus future planning, training, exercise and equipment initiatives.

The Department of Public Safety, which is overseeing the assessments, anticipates most schools will be assessed before the end of the month.

The Vermont School Safety Center will compile and analyze the data and issue a report to the governor by mid-April. This analysis will help guide the state’s comprehensive approach to reducing the risk of violence in communities and schools.

“Public safety is one of the top responsibilities of government, so the collaboration between Vermont’s schools and law enforcement has never been more important,” Scott said last week. “By working together to assess school safety and identify any potential gaps, we can ensure schools in Vermont continue to be among the best and safest schools in the nation.”

Commissioner of Public Safety Thomas D. Anderson praised all Vermont law enforcement and school officials for their efforts on this initiative.

“When I asked the sheriffs and chiefs of police to assist the Vermont State Police in conducting these assessments, their universal response was ‘yes,’” Anderson said. “During these times of uncertainty, the partnership between our schools and law enforcement is critical to maintaining and reducing the risk of violence in our schools.”