Ag Hall of Famers nominated

VERMONT — The Committee for the Vermont Agricultural Hall of Fame has announced inductees for the 2017 awards.

The following individuals were nominated for the hall of fame award: Rupert and Muriel Chamberlin, former dairy farmers and Jersey cattle breeders; Ray and Pam Allen, applegrowers and agritourism leaders; Claude Bourbeau, a former dairy farmer and leader on statewide dairy issues.

“These nominees will be honored on Wednesday, Aug. 30, during the invitation only luncheon at the Champlain Valley Exposition. Portraits of 2016 inductees will be unveiled at the event—Gordon Booth, Anne C. Brown, Walter and Sally Goodrich and Ralph McNall,” according to Jackie Folsom, committee chairwoman.

According to Folsom, recipients are chosen based on their accomplishments and significant contributions to Vermont agriculture.

Nomination forms for 2018 are available on the exposition website (cvexpo.org) and the deadline for submissions is May 31 every year.