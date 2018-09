× Expand Photo by Jeanette Van Wyck

MIDDLEBURY | The members of the Addison County agricultural community enjoyed the annual Addison County Agricultural Showcase at Bourdeau Brothers in Middlebury recently. Pictured: Rep. Warren Van Wyck, Rep. Don Turner, candidate for lieutenant governor, Germain Bourdeau, president of Bourdeau Brothers, and Rep. Harvey Smith of New Haven. Addison County’s farms and agricultural, feed, service, and supply companies are an essential part of our local economy.