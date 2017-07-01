Agriculture: Prowlers ‘on the prowl’ in area cornfields

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo provided Matt Watterlund on the cab of a 1999 American-made GVM Prowler in Middlebury. The vehicle is owned by Lawes Ag of Brandon. × 2 of 3 Expand Photo provided A Prowler doing what it does best. × 3 of 3 Expand Photo provided Field view from a Prowler’s cab. Prev Next

MIDDLEBURY — Employee Matt Watterlund of Lawes Agricultural Service in Brandon said driving a GVM Prowler sprayer-tanker is a thrill.

With 360-degree visibility from the cab, Watterlund drove one of Lawes’ Prowlers up Route 7 to Rouse’s Tire in Middlebury last week.

The Prowler was parked on a side road before a garage crew replaced one of its giant tires.

“This Prowler’s rear tire developed a bubble,” he said. “It’s a good thing to bring it in now and get it replaced before it blows in a field.”

Watterlund said that the Lawes’ Prowler is at work around Addison County, contracted to spray Roundup on emerging corn plants at various area farms.

According to Watterlund, the made-in-USA Prowler, with its robust Michelin 420-85-46 tires, can cruise up to 45 MPH.

“We take it over the mountain to work on farms in Hancock and Rochester,” he said. “We also take the Prowler across Lake Champlain on the Fort Ti Ferry, although one machine takes up the entire deck.”

Getting back to those big tires, Watterlund said that they are extremely rugged and approximately 5’8” in diameter.

Watterlund said that Prowlers are among the most versatile application units on the market.

Manufactured in East Berlin, Pennsylvania by GVM, Inc., the powerful AWD/4WD Prowler can be customized to any operation.

While used heavily during the spring, Watterlund notes that the Prowler is truly a four-season machine. Designed to be flexible and versatile, it can be switched between liquid and dry loads.

For those who like the tech side of farming, here are some factoids about today’s Prowlers:

AWD mechanical powertrain; Cummins Tier 3 9L 330 horsepower; 370 horsepower engine (a new feature); Funk-made electronic 4x4 power shift transmission; torque converter; lock-up; no inching pedal, fixed or adjustable axles for all row spacings (another new feature); 99-inch axles, 114-inch axles or adjustable axles (93-105 and 109-121 inches); 45 mph road speeds, front-entry cab with hydraulic ladder and large catwalk; and a shorter muffler, which reduces noise and increases cab visibility — hence the 360-degree panorama and a comfy leather suede heated, air conditioned operators seat.

Prowlers also have optional window tinting on the sides and back of the cab which filter out 99 percent of UV light with 57 percent glare reduction and a 26 percent solar heat reduction (it’s easy to get a sunburn without protection in a cab, even in frequently overcast Vermont).

But when it comes to spraying applications, these fascinating vehicles are just short of awesome — with either 1,400- or 1,800-gallon capacities and spray booms that go 60 to 120 feet (or more) depending upon the local farmer’s needs.

Lawes has served farmers here in Vermont, eastern New York and western New Hampshire for 27 years.

“We sell seed for corn, grass and deer food plots, fertilizer for projects big and small, as well ag and turf chemicals,” according to Watterlund. “We also offer dry and liquid field applications, lime applications, or you can rent a dry spreader from us and do it all yourself.”