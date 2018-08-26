Agriculture key to climate goals

× Expand Marie Audet

As a lifelong dairy farmer, I bring a unique perspective to my work with the Governor’s Climate Action Commission. My family and I work with the land each and every day, and we value Vermont for its natural beauty and resources.

We could not do what we do without clean water and healthy soil. Other members of the Climate Action Commission bring vital perspectives, too. This diverse group of 21 Vermonters is comprised of leaders in commerce, transportation, construction, energy, and forestry.

On Aug. 20, we presented our year’s work to Gov. Scott, highlighting our findings and outlining recommendations to meet Vermont’s climate goals of using 90% renewable energy and reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 75% by 2050.

Overall, our recommendations constitute a multi-pronged approach for reducing carbon and greenhouse gas emissions from homes, businesses, transportation, communities, and industries, such as forestry and agriculture.

Notably, some of our recommendations also focus on “negative” emissions–removing existing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. Scientists estimate that agriculture can reduce carbon dioxide concentrations in the atmosphere by storing it in plant biomass and soils, contributing to a climate change solution.

Here in Vermont, farmers are at the forefront of understanding and meeting these challenges. Many of us are adopting practices and investing in technology to improve both water quality and soil health. Throughout the agricultural sector–whether dairy, beef, berries, or vegetables–farmers are finding the critical balance of producing high-quality products and being good stewards of the environment.

How are we doing this? Farmers have increased planting of cover crops by over 60% since 2015 and have reduced tilling of the land. By keeping fields covered with plants all year long, farmers not only reduce soil erosion and prevent nutrient runoff, but also increase the amount of carbon the soil can hold. Combined with manure injection, such practices enhance the role that agriculture can play in helping Vermont to achieve its climate goals. Modeling estimates from the EPA Lake Champlain Phosphorus Total Maximum Daily Load (TMDL) project a 40-50% increase in agricultural practices that protect water quality and sequester carbon over the next ten years.

Vermonters understand that global climate change is a fundamental threat to the sustainability of natural systems and species diversity, and to the peace and safety of humanity. Given the magnitude of this challenge, we must all be a part of the solution. As a member of Vermont’s agricultural community, I believe all farmers are up to challenge of continuing our efforts towards a clean, green Vermont.

Editor’s note: Marie Audet is an owner of Blue Spruce Farm in Bridport. She is currently running for one of two Senate seats for Addison District with Paul Ralston.