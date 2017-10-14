Agritourism workshop for local farmers

SHELBURNE | A special agritoursim workshop, titled “Engaging Farm Visitors: Tours, Camps and Animals,” for farmers and agricultural service providers, will be held Thursday, Nov. 2, in Shelburne.

The program, the second in a series organized by University of Vermont Extension, the Vermont Farm to Plate Network and the Farm-Based Education Network, will take place at Shelburne Farms.

The workshop includes hands-on activities and speakers from 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. followed by an optional chili and cornbread supper.

The fee to attend the workshop is $10. The supper is an additional $25.

Susie Marchand and Vera Simon-Nobes, educators at Shelburne Farms, will share ideas for on-farm activities to attract visitors and how these can be adapted for audiences of all ages from toddlers to adults. Lisa Chase, Vermont Tourism Research Center director, and Hilary DelRoss, Vermont Department of Tourism and Marketing, will provide information on resources to help farmers implement these ideas on their farms.

Participants also will hear from a panel of farmers about the summer camps they host on their farms.

Event panelists include Becky Castle, Fisher Brothers Farm, and Michaela Ryan, New Village Farm, both in Shelburne, and Jennifer Kennett, Tail Feather Farm, Middlebury.

The final workshop in this series will take place Dec. 6 at Liberty Hill Farm in Rochester. The topic will be Dairy Tours and Overnight Farm Stays.

Farmers, agricultural service providers, tourism professionals and anyone considering hosting visitors at their agricultural enterprise may register at http://go.uvm.edu/agritourism2017.

If requiring a disability-related accommodation to participate, contact Becky Bartlett at (802) 257-7967, ext. 301, or (800) 278-5480 (Vermont calls only) by Oct. 19.