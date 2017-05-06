All roads lead to Barre on May 13 for 4-H State Day

× Expand Photo provided 4-H’ers with an important lesson for horse lovers. How do you tie that darned rope halter properly?

BARRE — The public is invited to spend the day at the Barre Civic Center on Saturday, May 13, for 4-H State Day, the annual showcase of 4-H talent. The day starts at 9 a.m. and admission is free.

Throughout the day, 4-H’ers, ages 8 to 18, from around the state will entertain and educate through their action exhibits, stage presentations, demonstrations, illustrated talks and public speaking. Their tabletop exhibits, quilts and non-clothing sewing items, photos, posters and technology creations also will be on display.

What can visitors expect to see?

Action exhibits and tabletop displays will feature information on everything from recycling, wildlife and how a car engine works to agriculture, crafts, travel, horses and the 4-H working steer project. Talks and demonstrations will provide a look at the history of 4-H, composting with worms, Icelandic horses, the workings of the government and other educational topics.

Several 4-H’ers will demonstrate their use of technology through videos they have produced and maker/tinker projects including a robotic dog and a pair of biking gloves with lights that illuminate at night. On stage, kids from every county will perform songs, dances, sign language, instrumental numbers, karate kata and baton routines. Following these acts, 4-H’ers in the 4-H clothing project will take to the stage to model outfits that they have made.

The day ends with an awards ceremony where the action exhibits, stage presentations, photographs, posters and fashion revue participants chosen to represent Vermont at the Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield, Massachusetts, in September will be announced.

For more information, contact 4-H Program Director Sarah Kleinman at (800) 571-0668 (toll-free in Vermont) or by e-mail at sarah.kleinman@uvm.edu.