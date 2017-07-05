All-Star Champs

× Expand Photo provided Back Row left to right: Coach Jo Jackson, Dylan Elder, Aricin Griffin, Ryan Wright, Leo Elder, Reed Grant, Gavin Conrad, Brody Barnard, Coach Jason Barnard. Front Row left to right: Coach Chris Coffey, RIley Coffey, Connor Peck, Adam Bolduc, Evan Corrigan, Zealand Jackson, Gabe Velez.

ADDISON COUNTY – Congratulations to the 9- and 10-year-old members of the Addison County All-Star Baseball Team. "They played their hearts out, as first time All Stars going up against some very tough teams," according to Jennifer Peck with the team. "These boys deserve to feel proud for being all stars."