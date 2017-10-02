All things maple in Rutland

× Expand Michael A. Lange

RUTLAND | Vermont author Michael A. Lange will visit Rutland on Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 6:30 p.m., to discuss his new book, “Meanings of Maple.”

Lange provides a cultural analysis of maple syrup making, known here in Vermont as sugaring, to illustrate how maple syrup as both process and product is an aspect of cultural identity.

Readers will go deep into a Vermont sugar bush and its web of plastic tubes, mainline valves and collection tanks. They will visit sugarhouses crammed with gas evaporators and reverse-osmosis machines. And they will witness encounters between sugar makers and the tourists eager to invest Vermont with mythological fantasies of rural simplicity.

So much more than a commodity study, Lange’s new book frames a new approach for evaluating the broader implications of iconic foodways, and it will animate conversations in food studies for years to come.

Lange is also the author of “Norwegian Scots: An Anthropological Interpretation of Viking-Scottish Identity in the Orkney Islands.” Who else but Lange would dive into such an arcane topic as Scots in Norway.

This event is free and open to all.

Phoenix Books is located at 2 Center St. in downtown Rutland.