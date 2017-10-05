Allen Pools & Spas ‘Making Strides Against Breast Cancer’

× Expand Allen Pools & Spas is making strides against breast cancer by selling raffle tickets to win a Freeflow Cascina Spa or Big Green Egg Mini Max.

RUTLAND — When Dan Allen, Sr., started Allen Pools & Spas back in 1957, the world was a very different place. The civil engineer-turned-businessman, who began by selling pools and pool chemicals in the Rutland area, didn’t even know how to swim.

In ‘57, automobiles sprouted decorative, chrome-edged fins, President Dwight Eisenhower began his second term in the White House, and the Brooklyn Dodgers baseball team played its final game in New York before moving west to L.A.

While America’s hot tub/spa love affair had yet to explode in ‘57, Vermonters were loving the post-war lifestyle with backyard swimming pools a growing part of it, along with barbecue grills.

"Since our establishment in 1957, we have sold, installed, and maintained hundreds of swimming pools and thousands of spas throughout Vermont, western New Hampshire and northeastern New York," according to Allen Pools & Spas spokesperson Shara DiGrazia.

Today, owner Ed Allen runs three stores (in Rutland, Williston and White River Junction) and is involved in many community activities, especially the fight against breast cancer.

"We started focusing on breast cancer a few years ago after Ed lost his sister Karrie to breast cancer," DiGrazia said. "She was well known to the Susan G. Komen (5K Walk) people, always a part of the events and was labeled Affiliate’s Survivor of the Year in 2007."

DiGrazia said that ever since he lost Karrie, Allen has wanted to do everything possible to help battle breast cancer and help others affected by it.

At the start, Allen Pools & Spas offered a pink hot tub in a cancer research fundraising raffle. Now, the winners can choose a color if a pink-colored spa doesn’t exactly float your rubber duckie.

"The first winner of the spa ended up donating the pink spa to someone battling breast cancer. She ended up passing away a year later… so unbelievably sad. Knowing she was able to relax in a hot tub and feel a little better meant the world to us," DiGrazia noted.

This year, Allen Pools & Spas is making strides against breast cancer by selling raffle tickets to win a Freeflow Cascina Spa or Big Green Egg Mini Max.