Amazon to collect VT sales tax

MONTPELIER — Beginning this month, the nation’s largest online retailer, Amazon, will start collecting sales tax from customers in Vermont.

This announcement came as a welcome surprise to Vermont legislators and business owners.

Under the current laws regarding online retailers, a company is not required to collect sales tax unless they have a brick and mortar location in the state.

The new policy will go into effect just five months before another law saying “non-collectors” must send consumers invoices at the end of the year telling them how much sales tax they owe the state.

This new policy could bring in more than $5 million in revenue for the state in a full fiscal year.

In recent years, more and more consumers are shopping online, particularly due to programs like “Amazon Prime”, in which consumers can pay a yearly membership fee and receive free two day shipping on all purchases, among other perks.

This shift to exclusive online shopping is hurting brick and mortar stores, who feel that this new requirement to collect tax will begin to level the playing field once more.

Erin Sigrist, president of the Vermont Retail and Grocers Association, released the following statement in response to Amazon’s announcement:

“The Vermont Retail & Grocers Association is pleased that Amazon will begin collecting Vermont sales tax on February 1. Vermont retailers - mostly small, locally-owned and operated stores - compete each and every day with large online retailers. Many of those online retailers do not charge the state’s sales tax, providing them with an unfair advantage over Vermont-based businesses and denying the state revenue it should be receiving. Vermont retailers work hard to provide quality products, meet the needs and price points of customers, and support our communities in a way that no online retailer will. Leveling the playing field by requiring all online retailers to collect the sales tax will allow all of our members to better serve Vermonters. We thank our congressional delegates, especially Congressman Peter Welch for championing the Main Street Fairness Act in Washington DC, and the Vermont legislators, including Representative Janet Ancel and Senator Tim Ashe, that have worked toward leveling the playing field here in Vermont.“

Lawmakers are hoping that Amazon’s announcement will lead other online retailers to follow suit and begin to collect the tax. If all online retailers were to begin collecting the state sales tax, it could bring in an estimated $17 million in new revenue to Vermont.