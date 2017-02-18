American elm slice donation

MILTON – Vermont Tree Goods of Bristol has donated a massive slice from a 130-year-old American elm tree that will hang in the lobby of Elm Place, an affordable senior living community in Milton that will open for occupancy in March. Vermont Tree Goods founder John Monks and woodworkers Natt Harkins and Ben Deleiris load the American elm slice into a car for its journey to Milton, where it will hang in the lobby of Elm Place, an affordable housing community for seniors developed by Cathedral Square of South Burlington. Elm Place will open for occupancy in March.

Sections


About

Publications


Quick Links


Partners

Read content by town
Headquarters

Ph. (518) 873-6368
P.O. Box 338
14 Hand Avenue
Elizabethtown, New York 12932

Southern Office

Ph. (518) 585-9173
102 Montcalm Street
Suite 2
Ticonderoga, New York 12883

Northern Office

Ph. (518) 873-6368
By Appointment Only
345 Cornelia Street
Plattsburgh, New York 12901

Vermont Office

Ph. (802) 388-6397
16 Creek Road
Suite 5A
Middlebury, Vermont 05753

Our website is best viewed in the latest versions of Apple Safari or Google Chrome.

Built with Metro Publisher™

Top Headlines