American elm slice donation

MILTON – Vermont Tree Goods of Bristol has donated a massive slice from a 130-year-old American elm tree that will hang in the lobby of Elm Place, an affordable senior living community in Milton that will open for occupancy in March. Vermont Tree Goods founder John Monks and woodworkers Natt Harkins and Ben Deleiris load the American elm slice into a car for its journey to Milton, where it will hang in the lobby of Elm Place, an affordable housing community for seniors developed by Cathedral Square of South Burlington. Elm Place will open for occupancy in March.