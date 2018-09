× Expand Photo provided

This year’s Vergennes Rotary Rubber Duckie Race Corporate Duck winner was Gaines Insurance. Gaines Insurance donated its winnings ($300) to the Vergennes Boys & Girls Club. Pictured: Jeff Fritz, Scott Gaines of Gaines Insurance, and Jill Strube E.D. of the Vergennes Boys & Girls Club Club. Each year the Rotary holds a rubber duckie race to raise funds for local scholarships. This year Vergennes Rotary will give away five $1,000 scholarships.