Anger, betrayal over H.511 pot bill

× Expand Art from Legalize Marijuana in Vermont Recreational pot advocates have finally scored a significant victory with H.511. However, not everyone is happy over marijuana legalization in Vermont. MIDDLEBURY | After years of lobbying and softening the public image of recreational marijuana use among Vermont voters, pot advocates have finally scored a significant victory with Republican Gov. Phil Scott signature approval pen hovering over H.511, the latest and final version of the state’s pot legalization attempts. Scott was expected to sign the bill into law by Jan. 20. Vermont became the first state in the union to legalize marijuana via state legislature. Scott opted for a private signing session recognizing that a “media circus” might be unwise politically. According to the new law, starting July 1 this year, adults 21 and older may possess up to one ounce of marijuana or five grams of hashish, cultivate up to two mature and four immature plants in a “secure” location, and keep the marijuana produced by the plants at the same “secure” location. Both House and Senate passed H.511 earlier this month, soon after the legislature reconvened for the 2018 session. However, some skeptical voters and media commentators wondered why a recreational pot bill was among the first things lawmakers tackled in the new year, with bigger public concerns needing their attention, such as the economy and the opioid addiction crisis. While marijuana advocates are celebrating Vermont’s new law, others, from the medical and law enforcement fields, as well as a few conservative legislators, are either upset or feel betrayed by the rapid legislative action and the governor’s signing it into law. Northfield resident Rep. Anne Donahue (R, Washington-2) said that she didn’t like how quickly lawmakers moved to approve H.511. She said colleagues mostly ignored her concerns about safety issues relating to marijuana, especially around young people. “I voted for all of the amendments, and (ultimately) against the bill,” Donahue said. “The penalties for smoking with children in the room was my proposed amendment... (But it) was not a proposal for ‘enhanced’ penalties. There are no penalties in the bill, and no references, to the use of marijuana with children present. This proposal would have created a penalty, the same penalty as for smoking in a car with kids present, for smoking in other enclosed spaces. I just think that if we agree that there should be a clear public policy message that this is being legalized as an adult activity, that we are not going to impose sanctions for adult use, then we should make it clear that the state does not think it’s ok to have children present while using marijuana. I was stunned that only a handful of the bill’s supporters were willing to support this common-sense restriction. The rest (of the legislators) were fine with adults smoking pot with kids present.”

Westford resident Rep. Bob Bancroft (R-Chittenden 8-3) made no bones about his position on Vermont’s new marijuana law: “I opposed passage of this legislation,” he told the Eagle. Bancroft’s voice against the law has been among the loudest of his colleagues in Montpelier. “Being a social moderate with a fairly broad libertarian streak, I would likely have supported legalization if I was not a legislator. (But) as an elected representative, I have a duty to evaluate the social and economic cost and benefits of proposed legislation,” he noted. “My personal opinion is subservient to the best interest of the residents of this state. During my three-year tenure in the House, I heard from hundreds of individuals on this issue. The majority opposed legalization. More important than the numerical majority opposing, is the credentials of those contacting me. I heard from scores of physicians, medical researchers, educators, law enforcement officials and drug treatment professionals. With the exception of two individuals (a physician and an educator), they were adamantly opposed to legalization. I simply could not ignore their advice and information they provided to support their warnings. They convinced me that there is going to be significant costs to society from legalization. These costs will come about with increases in traffic deaths and injuries, emergency care visits, and mental psychosis. I am afraid our youths will bear a disproportionate share of the negative consequences.” Bancroft added that he didn’t like how lawmakers pushed H.511 through House and Senate. “...I found the legislative process of passing this bill quite distasteful,” Bancroft continued. “...I was told that only two amendments were going to be allowed to pass, one editorial change and one offered by the presenter of the bill regarding the Governor’s Marijuana Advisory Commission. Some of the amendments found ‘unfriendly’ by the Judiciary Committee sponsoring the bill, and ultimately defeated, were: 1.) to postpone consideration until after the report on marijuana legalization came out on Jan. 15 (10 days), 2.) adding back in two sections of the original H.511 bill dealing with enhanced DUI penalties if a minor is in the vehicle and license suspensions for persons under the age of 21 driving under the influence or possessing a drug in a vehicle, 3.) funding for marijuana use prevention and education to young people, 4.) limiting the in-home possession of a grower to two pounds (unlimited in the bill), 5.) delaying implementation until there is a road side test, and 6.) allowing an employer to have an employee drug tested if there is probable cause that the employee is using marijuana on the job or that their use caused or contributed to an accident... What I found so distasteful... was the dogmatic refusal of the leadership to entertain any amendments that would have improved the bill, as well as, not having the requisite time to fully vet this altered ‘highway safety’ bill.”