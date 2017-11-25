Another carbon tax proposal

The Carbon Tax really is the zombie, body snatcher legislation that will not die.

The “No Carbon Tax “past couple of months have seen a massive ramping up of pro-Carbon Tax activities by the Vermont Public Interest Research Group (VPIRG) led coalition, Energy Independent Vermont.

These folks have gone into overdrive, stacking public forums with Carbon Tax advocates and filling local papers with letters and op-eds pressuring Gov. Phil Scott to “be a leader” and pass a Carbon Tax. All this activity reached a peak on Nov. 8 when a group unveiled what they are calling “The Essex Plan” – another major proposal to tax Vermonters for driving our cars and heating our homes.

No particular organization has its name on the Essex Plan, but it does list thirteen authors from across the climate activist spectrum.

The group includes David Mears, former commissioner of Environmental Conservation, Jon Erikson of the Gund Institute, Rick Hausman, a former state representative, plus several high profile business owners who, most if not all, appear to by linked to Vermont Businesses for Social Responsibility (VBSR).

As such, it is worth noting that VBSR recently hosted a pro-Carbon Tax informational meeting and has upped its profile in support of passing some sort of Carbon Tax.

The Essex Plan (the significance of the name is not explained) would ultimately be a $240 million tax on gasoline (32¢/gal), heating oil and diesel fuel (though not dyed diesel) (40¢/gal), and natural gas and propane (24¢/gal). In this respect it is “better” than the VPIRG plan, which topped out at over a half a billion. Fifty percent of this revenue would be used to subsidize Vermont’s electric utilities for the purpose of lowering electric rates, and the other half would be redistributed to low-income and rural Vermonters via a rebate scheme.

The authors state that the electric subsidies under the Essex plan would mean $8 million in savings for a company like IBM, and would “slash” the bills of ski areas, which use lots of electricity to run their lifts.

While we support making it cheaper to do business in Vermont, and very much want these businesses to succeed on their own merits, it is not desirable to make it so by forcing taxpayers cut these companies a check. This is what the Essex Plan effectively does.