Apartment 3 releases debut album | Eye on the Arts

× Expand Photo via Facebook Author Katherine Arden will discuss her debut novel, “The Bear and the Nightingale,” in Middlebury on Feb. 9. Arden (right) is pictured here with author Naomi Novik (left).

Upcoming

Light Club Lamp Shop in Burlington will host Storytelling VT on Feb. 7 from 7:30 - 9 p.m. Host Deena Frankel will challenge attendees to tell a story about their fears and phobias — or a story about a time when love conquered all. For more information, or to sign up to tell a story, contact dfrankel118@gmail.com.

The Vermont Book Shop in Middlebury will host a reading and presentation by author Katherine Arden on Feb. 9. Arden will read and discuss her debut novel, “The Bear and the Nightingale,” a story inspired by Russian folklore. The event is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. For more information, visit facebook.com/vermontbookshop.

The Horse Traders will perform at Two Brothers Tavern in Middlebury on Feb. 4. The concert is slated for 8 p.m., with all proceeds going to benefit the Addison County Parent-Child Center. For more information, visit facebook.com/horsetradersband.

On Feb. 4, an exhibit by Delsie Hoyt will open at the Vermont Folklife Center in Middlebury. The exhibit features braided rugs created by Hoyt using wholly unique vision and style. Her designs host a range of subject matter, from space to homey Vermont landscapes and more. The opening reception is scheduled for 2 p.m. For more information, visit Facebook.com/vermontfolklifecenter.

Agricola Farm in Panton will host a roasting and culinary instruction class on Feb. 4 at 2 p.m. Organizers say that attendees will learn “how different cooking practices are needed for different roasts.” Ticketholders will make unique stuffed roasts and learn how to tie a roast. Tickets are $20 per person. For more information, visit agricolavermont.com.

Burlington’s “Winter Weekend” extravaganza is slated for Saturday, Feb. 4 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. On tap this year is ice carving by Wicked Good Ice Carving, an ice sculpture garden at the Church Street marketplace and more. In the morning, the 2017 Special Olympics Vermont Polar Plunge is slated — with a continuous shuttle to run to the waterfront from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for all volunteers and spectators. Hotel Vermont will put on their annual Ice Bar on Feb. 3-4 in conjunction with the event. For more information, visit churchstmarketplace.com.

Rutland’s Local will host comics Owen Foley, Jason Marby, Omega Jade and more as part of their monthly comedic showcase on Feb. 10. The show is slated to begin at 8 p.m. For more information, visit facebook.com/thelocalvt.

Singer/songwriter Ryan Sweezey will perform at Radio Bean in Burlington on Saturday, Feb. 4 at 7 p.m. For more information, visit ryansweezey.com.

The Porter Medical Center’s annual winter raffle and celebration is slated for Feb. 9 from 5:30-7 p.m. at Edgewater Gallery in Middlebury. All of the proceeds from this event will benefit Porter Medical Center. Tickets are $35. For more information, call 388-4738 or visit portermedical.org.

× Expand Photo via Facebook Apartment 3

Apartment 3 releases debut album

Burlington’s ArtsRiot will host the album release party for local punk troupe Apartment 3’s debut self-titled album on Feb. 4.

The band will release the new record through Section Sign Records, an independent label based in Winooski.

On their newest release, Apartment 3 delivers a punk rock à la Ty Segall sound — spinning moody lyrics with charged, deliberate bursts of guitar and spacious, echoing vocals.

The 10 track LP is brooding, passionate and supercharged — a refreshing addition to the local punk scene.

Special guests at Apartment 3’s record release show are Sleeping In — self-described as “tiny lil rock and roll gods that make big rock and roll sounds” — and Bison.

Doors open at 8:30 p.m. The first performance is slated to begin at 9 p.m. Tickets are $8 in advance, $10 at the door. This show is all ages.

For more information, visit facebook.com/artsriot. To purchase “Apartment 3,” visit sectionsignrecords.com.