Apology issued for homestead tax delay

MIDDLEBURY | Many Vermonters have received a shock in the past week when they started receiving property tax bills in excess of what they were expecting.

The error resulted following a Vermont Department of Taxes backlog in processing official forms linked to the state’s income sensitivity program.

Tax Commissioner Kaj Samsom sent municipal officials an apology note July 17 acknowledging the delay in processing the declaration forms:

“The Department (of Taxes) has received reports from multiple July billing towns where homestead declarations filed by the taxpayer before April 17 were not accounted for on the property tax bills. We apologize for the inconvenience this has caused to both taxpayers and municipalities and acknowledge that it is due to a processing backlog at the Department.

“This year 14,000 (of the over 175,000 annual filings) remained unreviewed as of July 1. We are working through these, and changes to homestead/non-residential status will be included in each weekly file.

“We anticipate having the timely filed PTA claims resolved by July 27 when we will send a subsequent file. If your town has issued bills which will need to be revised, you may consider waiting until after you have processed the July 27 file to re-issue those bills. If you were planning to print between now and the 27th of July, waiting could avoid unnecessary reprints. For the 158 towns which bill on August 1st or later, this issue should not impact you in any way.

“Over 55,000 homestead declarations received by the Department this year had errors or otherwise were flagged, requiring manual intervention by a tax examiner to post correctly. Common errors include: incorrect SPANs, names, and inaccurate or incomplete financial data. This summer, the Department will be working with people inside and outside of state government to improve the processing of homestead declarations and PTA claims.”

Samsom advised local officials that if they receive inquiries from taxpayers on their homestead declarations or PTA claims, to contact the department at: tax.individualincome@vermont.gov or by telephoning 802-828-2865.