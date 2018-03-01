Are Vermont students ready for the next grade?

× Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio Math expert and school consultant Jim Callahan of Middlebury: “When it comes to educational testing, words can be very tricky. You find terms such as ‘proficient’ and ‘proficient with distinction.’” He notes that ‘proficient’ sounds good to parents, but it’s deceptive; such a score meant the student passed only 40 percent of the test.

MIDDLEBURY | Two critics of how the State of Vermont reports its 2017 results of the Smarter Balanced Assessment Consortium student tests cite murky terminology, and difficult state-to-state comparisons, when it comes to explaining the data to parents and other shareholders.

John McClaughry of Vermont’s Ethan Allen Institute think tank, and instructional-materials author Jim Callahan—who owns Callahan Associates, his Middlebury-based education consulting and mathematics tutoring firm—claim that the Vermont Agency of Education is all too willing to emphasize that it’s too difficult to compare student proficiency levels of one state with another, for a number of so-called complicated reasons.

“Vermont Digger has done us another service by publishing a (recent online) report entitled ‘Making the Grade?,” according to McClaughry. “It presents the results of the tests used by Vermont and 14 other states to determine public school student proficiency in English and math in third, eighth and 11th grades.”

McClaughry said that while the Agency of Education, “goes to great pains to emphasize that it’s not possible to compare the student proficiency levels of one state with another... don’t leap to the unwarranted conclusion that public education is getting better results in state A over state B.”

McClaughry said that the key finding of the Digger report is that the average percentage of students achieving proficiency in Vermont this year was 48.4 percent, down from 50.92 percent last year.

Jim Callahan, the former principal of Middlebury’s Mary Hogan Elementary School and past member of the Middlebury School Board, has been railing against state testing results for years.

“When it comes to educational testing, words can be very tricky,” Callahan said. “You find terms such as ‘proficient’ and ‘proficient with distinction’. This started under No Child Left Behind.“

According to Callahan, the old test had cut off achievement scores with the lowest being termed ‘significantly below proficient.’

Despite a new test prepared by Los Angeles-based Smarter Balanced, Callahan is still troubled by the scoring criteria which declares a student either proficient or otherwise.

“So if a student fell into the ‘significantly below proficient’ level, it meant the he/she passed only 20 percent of the test material,” he said. “This suggests to me that the student may have guessed at most of the answers.”