× Expand A number of schools in the Eagle’s distribution area will receive funds from the state’s school-safety grant effort. Pictured: Mary Hogan Elementary School in Middlebury.

Last month, Vermont Gov. Phil Scott (R) announced that over 200 elementary and secondary schools in the state will receive so-called school-safety grants as part of plan to enhance school safety after a series of out-of-state school shooting.

In addition to recent shootings in Florida and elsewhere, an intercepted attempt by teen Jack Sawyer of Poultney, aimed at Fair Haven Union High School, also prompted the funding measure.

The effort has received support from Democrats, Republicans, and others in Montpelier.

A total of $4 million will fund various infrastructure upgrades designed to improve school safety.

According to Scott, $4 million will be applied to facilities with $1 million applied for safety planning and training measures.

“This funding is possible through a $5 million funding package proposed by Scott and passed by the legislature this spring,” according to Rebecca Kelley, the governor’s spokesperson.

Kelley outlined that an initial $4 million in grants will fund 560 separate projects in 239 schools to help beef-upn security and notifications. “Purchases will include interior and exterior door locks, indoor and outdoor public address systems and other infrastructure upgrades to improve safety... .” The funds will be distributed by the beginning this autumn.

In addition to this grant funding, another $1 million will be available this fall to support schools in developing emergency plans, training and safety exercises.

“Getting these projects started quickly will help students, staff and administrators focus on learning,” said Scott.

Chair Rep. Alice Emmons (D-Springfield) and Vice Chair Rep. Butch Shaw (R-Pittsford/Brandon) said their House Committee on Corrections and Institutions members are pleased the full legislature strongly supported these investments in school safety.

Retired Sen. Peg Flory (R-Rutland), who chaired the Senate Institutions Committee, said, “I appreciate the governor’s continued focus on enhancing school safety infrastructure, which he brought to our attention. These grants are an important step in our effort to increase the safety of the children and employees in our schools.”

What follows is a list of schools in the Eagle’s circulation area receiving grants (and the grant amounts):

Beeman Elementary $25,000, Bridport Central School $20,999.10, Bristol Elementary $15,000, Castleton-Hubbardton Union $1,918.50, Charlotte Central School $24,150, CVU High School $23,437.50, Hinesburg Community School $4,500, Leicester Central School $25,000, Lincoln Community School $15,000, Lothrop Elementary $25,000, Middlebury I.D. 4 $25,000, Mill River US 40 $15,111, Neshobe Elementary $25,000, Orwell Village School $959.25, Otter Valley Union Main Campus, $25,000, Otter Valley Union Middle and H.S. $19,500, Patricia A. Hannaford Career Center $21,677.90, Proctor Elementary $12,429.75, Proctor High School $16,949.30, Ripton Elementary $6,591.07, Rutland High School $5,025, Rutland Intermediate School $5,025, Rutland Middle School $11,175, Rutland Town Elementary $20,952.77, Salisbury Community School $25,000, Shelburne Community School $16,125, and Shoreham Elementary $23,042.66.